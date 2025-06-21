Vedic Vivaha brings back traditional values to Indian marriages, revives ancient rituals

In today’s world of destination weddings, glitzy photo shoots, choreographed dances and extravagant buffets, the essence of marriage — a sacred bond between two souls — is increasingly being overshadowed by pomp and show.

But amidst this trend of commercialised matrimony, a refreshing initiative is quietly reviving the sanctity of the Indian wedding — Vedic Vivaha, a transformative service launched by renowned Vedic scholar Dr Udyan Arya. For those seeking not just a wedding, but a spiritual beginning to a lifelong journey, Vedic Vivaha (www.vedicvivaha.com) is the path forward.

Vedic Vivaha is more than a service — it’s a movement. It calls upon modern India to look inward, to rediscover the joy and stability that only soulful, meaningful relationships can offer. In an age of fleeting connections and shallow glamour, Dr Udyan Arya offers a return to something timeless: the sacred, unbreakable and joyous bond of marriage as envisioned by the Vedas.

A PhD from Panjab University and Director of the Chandigarh Sanskrit Academy, Dr Arya is a globally respected authority on Vedic philosophy. His mission: to reintroduce the spiritual and emotional depth of Vedic rituals into modern life.

It is not just about performing traditional weddings — it’s a holistic approach to marriage and family life. With the backdrop of authentic Vedic rituals, this initiative offers a range of services aimed at fostering long-term happiness and emotional wellness.

At the heart of the offering is the Vedic marriage ceremony, a one to one-and-a-half hour sacred ritual guided by Vedic experts. Unlike hurried or misunderstood rituals at many modern weddings, each of the 19 Vedic rites and 7 sacred steps (saptapadi) are explained with clarity, purpose and reverence. Couples and their families are not mere spectators; they become conscious participants in a deeply spiritual experience.

With a dedicated team of over 25 members, the Vedic Vivaha team ensures the ceremonies are conducted with authenticity, grace, and an enriching aarti concluding the rituals — accompanied by melodious Vedic chants that uplift the soul. Vedic Vivaha offers the Happy marriage workshop — a unique, three-day journey that helps couples build a loving, complaint-free and understanding relationship.

Beyond couples, Dr Arya also reaches out to the youth through specialised workshops on stress management and purpose-driven living.