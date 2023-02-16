Vegetable market contractor gets notice over allegations of fleecing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 15

After getting several complaints against the parking contractor at a vegetable market, Phagwara Market Committee Secretary Dalbir Singh has issued a show cause notice to the contractor, demanding an explanation from him within two days.

A resident, Jasbir Singh Chana, told the Secretary that the contractors of the vegetable market located on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road have been fleecing the common man. According to a contract of the Phagwara Market Committee, the visitors who use two-wheelers are not charged any parking fee, but yet, the contractor charged such visitors Rs 25-30 as the parking fee.

Likewise, the parking fee for rickshaws and other small vehicles is only Rs 15, but they are still being charged Rs 50.

The parking fee for four-wheelers is Rs 25, but the visitors are still charged Rs 60. When members of the contractor’s staff were pressed on it, they claimed ignorance. Dalbir said further action will be taken after receiving a reply to the notice.

Visitors being overcharged