Vegetable prices head north

Jalandhar, July 7

Vegetable prices continue to soar in the city with tomatoes being sold up to Rs 130-Rs 140 per kg.

In city mandis, tomato prices remained as high as Rs 120. Ginger was being sold for Rs 280 per kg in the mandi, while the prices of garlic remained at Rs 200 per kg. The prices of ladyfinger, capsicum and carrots also shot up to Rs 60 per kg each, while onion was being sold for Rs 30 per kg and potato Rs 20 per kg.

Soaring vegetable prices have hit the kitchen budget of all households.

“I have been taking small little quantity of vegetables for the past few weeks. I bought half kg tomato for Rs 70 yesterday. Earlier I used to buy half kg ladyfinger. Now, I buy only just 250 grams of ladyfinger and put more onion in it to increase the volume of the cooked vegetable,” said Supriya, a resident of Model Town.

“With fewer tomatoes, the taste of cooked food items is not up to the mark,” said Nupur Sachdeva, a homemaker.

Several people said they were preferring tomato puree which is more affordable and handy these days.

“A small pack of puree is available for Rs 25 to Rs 30 in the market and serves the purpose of half kg tomatoes. Being more economically viable, it makes sense to use it these days,” said Sharandeep, a foodie.