Vehicle lifter gang busted in Kapurthala, 3 arrested

The Kapurthala police have arrested three persons involved in a series of vehicle thefts. The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by SHO of Subhanpur police station Amandeep Nahar and Nadala police post in-charge Baljinder Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police first apprehended two suspects — Nishan Singh, a resident of Baba Himmat Singh Colony in Nadala, and Sandeep Singh from Hambowal under Subhanpur police station jurisdiction. The duo was allegedly trying to sell a stolen motorcycle and an electric motor fan when they were caught.

During interrogation, the two suspects revealed the name of their accomplice, Harjeet Singh, alias Jeeta, also a resident of Hambowal. Based on their disclosure, the police quickly moved in and arrested Harjeet as well. Following his arrest, the police recovered two stolen motorcycles and a scooter on his identification.

The three accused were produced before a local court from where the police obtained their remand. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and cops are continuing their probe to trace additional stolen vehicles and uncover any wider network involved in the thefts.

Police officials said the arrests are a part of the ongoing efforts to crack down on organised vehicle theft in the region.