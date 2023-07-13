Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 4 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 12

Tightening the noose around unscrupulous elements, the police on Tuesday busted a gang of thieves involved in lifting of vehicles in Punjab and neighbouring states by arresting four members of the gang.

Those arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Singh (22), Narvinder Singh (35) and Jaideep Singh (29), all residents of Tarn Taran, and Asees Masih alias Ashu (23), a resident of Amritsar.

As per information, CIA staff in-charge Inderjit Singh with his team was present near the Workshop Chowk for checking purposes, when he received a tip-off regarding the gang, and how they operate and arrange fake RCs and driving licence. The informer also told the police about their presence in the city for selling a stolen Swift car. They also had pistols and live cartridges in their possession.

Acting on the basis of the information, the police laid a naka near HMV College, and stopped the Swift car bearing the registration number PB 76 B 5343 and arrested two of its occupants, Sanjeev and Asees. During checking, the police recovered two pistols with live cartridges from their possession and the original RC of the car from its dashboard.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to procure fake RCs and DLs with the help of Jaideep and Narvinder, who were also later arrested by the police. They also confessed to the involvement of another member Mehakdeep alias Mehak, who is still on the run, said police officials.

They said that during preliminary investigations, it was found that the accused met each other through mutual friends, and got involved in stealing of vehicles from Punjab, Haryana and other states. They then approached Narvinder Singh, who runs a photostat shop in Tehsil Tarn Taran, who helped them in getting fake RC chips made and used to take his commission per car.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered and the accused have been taken for interrogation and to ascertain how many more vehicles have been stolen and sold by the gang. They said that the forward and backward linkages of the gang would be probed to ensure the arrest of the remaining accused.