Vehicle lifters' gang busted, 5 arrested

Jalandhar, March 25
The police party of Division Number 6 led by ADCP-2 Aditya busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested five of its members. The police also recovered seven stolen two-wheelers — three Activa scooters and four motorcycles — from their possession.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, Pushpinder Singh, Jatinder Kumar, the residents of different localities near 66ft road, and Shivam and Deepu Kumar, the residents of Urban Estate Phase 1 and 2, respectively.
The police said a case was registered at the police Division Number 6 on March 23 regarding a stolen vehicle, tracing which the police arrested these five persons. They added that while four of these accused were active in lifting vehicles from the Model Town and other nearby areas, the one accused, namely Deepu Kumar, alias Raju, used to buy the stolen vehicles.
“The accused also confessed to further selling the stolen vehicles by putting fake number plates on them. The vehicles which could not be sold were dismantled. An FIR under sections 379, 411 and 482 of the IPC has been registered against the accused,” officials said.
They further informed that the three of the five accused — Pushpinder, Shivam and Jatinder Kumar — were habitual offenders as cases of vehicle lifting were already found registered against them at different police stations in the city.
