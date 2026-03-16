Vehicle stolen from Phagwara’s Banga road area; probe underway

In a late-night theft incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly stole a Bolero vehicle from the Banga road area of Phagwara and fled the scene.

Advertisement

According to information, the vehicle had been parked outside the owner’s premises on the roadside during the night. The theft came to light in the morning when the owner noticed that the Bolero was missing and immediately informed the police.

Advertisement

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the thieves targeted the vehicle under the cover of darkness and managed to escape before anyone in the neighbourhood could notice the incident.

Advertisement

After receiving the complaint, local police initiated an investigation and began collecting evidence from the area. CCTV footage from nearby establishments and streets is being examined to identify the suspects and trace the route used by the thieves while fleeing with the vehicle. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused and recover the stolen vehicle at the earliest.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have expressed concern over increasing incidents of vehicle theft in different parts of the city in recent months and urged the authorities to intensify night patrolling to prevent such crimes.