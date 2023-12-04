Vehicle thief lands in police net

Jalandhar, December 3
The Division Number 2 police party arrested a person for two-wheeler thefts in the city. The police also recovered five stolen bikes from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Ashwarya, alias Bittu, a native of Jammu, who was presently residing in a rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar here.
According to the police, Bittu was arrested from near Workshop Chowk. The police said they got a tip-off that the suspect was actively involved in lifting two-wheelers. He came to the city on Friday with an intention to target another person. Acting on the information, the police laid a trap near Dana Mandi and arrested him.
The police said they recovered five stolen two-wheelers from his possession. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspect.
“Bittu is a habitual offender. A case of theft was already registered against him. He was taken in remand to investigate his involvement in other cases,” police officials said.
