Vehicle thief lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

The Division Number 2 police party arrested a person for two-wheeler thefts in the city. The police also recovered five stolen bikes from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Ashwarya, alias Bittu, a native of Jammu, who was presently residing in a rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar here.

According to the police, Bittu was arrested from near Workshop Chowk. The police said they got a tip-off that the suspect was actively involved in lifting two-wheelers. He came to the city on Friday with an intention to target another person. Acting on the information, the police laid a trap near Dana Mandi and arrested him.

The police said they recovered five stolen two-wheelers from his possession. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspect.

“Bittu is a habitual offender. A case of theft was already registered against him. He was taken in remand to investigate his involvement in other cases,” police officials said.

