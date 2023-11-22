Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 21

The police have arrested two persons and recovered a stolen car and the scrap of a stolen bus from their possession.

SHO (City) Gaurav Dhir said the suspects had been identified as Puran Singh, a resident of Firozepur, and Pawan Kumar, a resident of Makhu village.

The SHO said Puran Singh, who was facing seven cases in Amritsar district, confessed to the crime. He disclosed that he first stole a car, bearing registration number PB10BY8818, from Green Park, Ludhiana, on the night of October 16 and then came to Phagwara with his brother. He confessed that he stole a school bus parked outside the house of Rajinder Singh in New Vishawkarma Nagar, Phagwara.

The SHO said Puran disclosed that he sold the stolen bus to a scrap dealer, Pawan, in Makhu, who had also been arrested. A case has been registered against the suspects. The police have recovered the stolen car and some scrap of the bus.

Two-wheeler stolen

A scooter was stolen from a shop on the Railway Road, here, on Monday night. Scooter owner of Harbhghan Singh Bhogal told the police that he parked his two-wheeler outside his shop. He found it missing after few hours. The police have registered a case.

