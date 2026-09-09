Vehicle vandalism: Villagers block highway over police inaction

The residents of Chak Phoolu village blocked the Chandigarh-Garhshankar road on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged failure of the Garhshankar police to take action against those who vandalised a vehicle parked near a gurdwara.

The blockade disrupted traffic on the busy highway for a considerable time, leaving long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides and causing inconvenience to commuters.

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Vehicle owner Inderpreet Singh, son of Sucha Singh, said his vehicle (PB-24-E-8969) had been deployed to ferry devotees to the annual Raja Sahib fair. He said he had parked it near the gurdwara as usual on the night of September 3 and returned home.

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Around 11.30 pm, he was informed that the vehicle's windows had been smashed. On reaching the spot, he found the vehicle badly damaged. He informed the Samundra police post and also provided details of the youths allegedly caught vandalising the vehicle on CCTV cameras.

However, even after five days, no action had been taken against the alleged offenders, prompting villagers and other vehicle owners to block the highway.

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ASI Raj Kumar reached the spot and assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible shortly. Following the assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade.