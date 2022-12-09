Vehicles meant for waste collection becoming junk: Phagwara ex-Mayor

Phagwara, December 8
Vehicles given to the Phagwara Corporation for carrying garbage under the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Union Government are turning into junk due to the official apathy.
Former Mayor Arun Khosla said with the efforts of Union Minister of State Som Prakash Kainth, tractor-trolleys, JCB machines and many other vehicles were provided to the Phagwara Corporation for the purpose of making the city clean. However, due to MC officials’ negligence, a tractor-trolley and two JCB machines had turned into scrap.
He added if the vehicles were not being utilized how the city could be kept clean. He demanded that the damaged vehicles be fixed immediately and put to use. The former Mayor also demanded from the AAP government that the elections to the local bodies were held at the earliest in Phagwara.
He said all such problems faced by Phagwara could be solved if there’s an elected House. Khosla said street vendors would not be allowed to be harassed unnecessarily through charges, nor would their goods be taken away by MC officials without notice. He said a joint meeting of traders, shopkeepers, vendors should be called by MC authorities to reach an amicable solution on illegal encroachment.
