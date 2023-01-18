Vendors have free run on Nakodar roads

Nakodar, January 17
Though the Nakodar market committee had shifted the vegetable market to the new grain market after it was de-notified some years ago, commission agents and sellers continue to encroach on municipal roads.
Residents complained that it had become a nuisance as shopkeepers dumped garbage in front of the main post office apart from hindering the flow of traffic. The increasing stink from the garbage was troubling hundreds of commuters, who used this stretch to go to the post office, they said.
