Vendors protest police action on encroachments

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

Scores of roadside vendors and pushcart owners gathered outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here today, protesting against notices served by the Police Commissionerate. The notices directed them to remove their carts from footpaths and roads, citing traffic concerns.

The vendors argued that the police move was adversely impacting their livelihood. They accused the authorities of unfairly targeting the economically disadvantaged, while turning a blind eye to prominent establishments near Jyoti Chowk and the Municipal Corporation (MC) office, which allegedly encroach significantly on public roads for parking without facing the consequences.

The protesters, staging a blockade on one side of the DC Office road, undertook five hours of sit-in, voicing their grievances. A tense moment ensued when they gheraoed the vehicle of ACP Central Nirmal Singh, who had arrived in an attempt to pacify the agitated demonstrators.

The vendors raised their demand for the police to reconsider their approach. They contended that the current enforcement was not only detrimental to their businesses but also failed to address the root cause of the problem.

Chandan, vice-president of the Street Vendors Union, who runs a dhaba near the bus stand, said they met Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma, and he had assured that till the time the MC comes up with a specific plan, no action will be taken against them. However, they have been told to place their carts in a way that doesn’t affect traffic on the roads, nor create hurdles for the pedestrians.

He said on the recommendations of CP, the protesters, also met the MC Commissioner and urged him to engage in a dialogue and devise practical measures that would alleviate traffic concerns without jeopardising their means of earning.

Ramesh, a vendor, said, “We understand the need for smooth flow of traffic but targeting small vendors while allowing bigger establishments to encroach upon public space is not fair. We are just trying to make an honest living.”

Another vendor, Munshi, said their livelihoods were at stake. “Instead of forcing us out, the authorities should work with us to find a solution that accommodates both the need for traffic management and our need to earn a living. We are not the root cause of the problem,” he added.

