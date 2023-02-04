Vendors to gherao MC office

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 3

Hundreds of street vendors led by Jarnail Nangal, president, Lok Hit Sangharsh Morcha, Punjab, held a protest against the Municipal Corporation for its action against the vendors. The protesters raised slogans and sat on a dharna outside the civic body’s office.

Addressing the protesters, Nangal said the Municipal Corporation had vandalised the slums of poor vendors and taken away their belongings. He added that the excesses committed by the civic body would not be tolerated. Nangal threatened to intensify the stir and alleged that despite a long wait of several hours, the MC Commissioner did not come to office till last evening. He said the street vendors would again gherao the MC office along with their rehrris on next Wednesday (February 8).