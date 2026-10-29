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Home / Jalandhar / Verka Milk Plant chairman Sarai reinstated after five-year legal battle

Verka Milk Plant chairman Sarai reinstated after five-year legal battle

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:32 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Harwinder Singh Sarai on Wednesday resumed charge as Chairman of Verka Milk Plant, Hoshiarpur.
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Harwinder Singh Sarai on Wednesday resumed charge as Chairman of Verka Milk Plant, Hoshiarpur, following a nearly five-year legal battle over his removal from the post.

He took charge in compliance with court orders in the presence of former Punjab Cabinet Minister and Punjab Congress Working President Sangat Singh Gilzian, District Congress President Advocate Daljit Singh Gilzian and other party leaders.

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Congratulating Sarai, Sangat Singh Gilzian described his reinstatement as a victory for justice and said he had overcome the alleged obstacles faced during his legal struggle.Advocate Daljit Singh Gilzian said Sarai was appointed chairman in 2021 but was subsequently suspended after the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power. He alleged that the action was taken on the basis of three complaints without giving Sarai an opportunity to present his side.

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According to Advocate Gilzian, Sarai challenged the decision before the RCS Court, which quashed his suspension and set aside the appointment of his successor.

He said Sarai subsequently approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed that he be reinstated and allowed to resume charge within six weeks. Sarai has now returned to the position following the subsequent orders of the Deputy Registrar.

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