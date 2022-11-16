Verka plant contractual staff protest

Hoshiarpur, November 15
On the call of the Contractual Employees’ Struggle Front, all contractual employees of Verka Milk Plant, Hoshiarpur, took mass leave today and held a protest outside the plant.
On the occasion, the employees’ leaders said the milk plants had been operational in Hoshiarpur for a long time, but the government and the Milkfed hadn’t paid any attention to their demands.
They said: “The government is jeopardising our job prospects by creating new posts, this action of the government will be resisted by the employees.” They added all contract employees would be on leave and protest tomorrow as well. They warned that if the government did not cancel the said vacancies and resolve their demands, the struggle would be intensified.
