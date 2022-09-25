Veteran scribe's compendium of short stories released

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

Two books ‘Bholli Da Karva Chauth’, and ‘Punjeba’, compendium of short stories, written by senior journalist and writer Meher Malik were released at Punjab Press Club on Saturday in the presence of renowned journalists and writers.

Speaking on the occasion Prof GC Kail said it was need of the hour to write about social evils and hailed Meher Malik for bringing out excellent subjects in the books.

Throwing light on the issues raised in the books, Advocate Naeem Khan said Meher Malik’s story in the book ‘Bholli Da Karva Chauth’ was a sharp attack on the ruined relationships in today’s era. “In the story it was portrayed how the boys of villages are casting slur upon their families through their acts of making false promises to girls by trapping them in the web of love marriage,” he added.

Giving a short introduction of Meher Malik’s literary work, writer and poet Sohan Sahajal said he had known Meher Malik for the last many years and in each of his books one could see scathing attack against social evils besides touching various aspects of life, which immediately connected readers ranging from a common man to elite.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Aradhana and Hukam Singh Uppal.