Vicky Kalia’s son surrenders in court

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

On the run for the past several months, Anshuman Kalia, son of former Congress councillor Sushil Vicky Kalia, who had committed suicide a month back, surrendered in the district courts here on Monday.

Anshuman is facing a case of misuse of government grants. His father, who was a close aide of Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry, too had been facing the same case. While Vicky Kalia had got the bail, his son could not secure it for himself.

As Anshuman appeared in the court on Monday, the Division No. 8 police sought his five-day remand but the court granted only a day’s remand. He was again made to appear today and the police sought extension of his remand. But the court sent Anshuman to judicial custody. His bail application is learnt to be pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court tomorrow.