Banga murder: Victim's sister among 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

Some disturbing instances in the past have proved that money and property matters more than the relationships these days! A son killing his parents for money in Ludhiana was one incident and now another such incident has been reported in Nawanshahr district. A few days ago, Amarjeet Singh was murdered in Banga. He is survived by his wife and four children, the younger ones (5 and 10 years old) are visually impaired.

Today, the Nawanshahr police have arrested three persons, including the deceased’s sister Mandeep Kaur.

Shockingly, Mandeep wanted control over the property which she thought would go to her brother. Nawanshahr SSP Sandeep Kumar said Mandeep was a divorcee and was living at her parents’ house. “According to Mandeep, her brother would often beat him. So, she decided to took over the property,” the police said.

During the investigation of the case, it is revealed that Mandeep planned the murder of Amarjit Singh with her friend Gurwinder Kaur who is co-conspirator in this case. Gurwinder Kaur further contacted one Lakhbir Kumar, who in turn fixed a deal in Rs 75,000 with another accused Sarabjit Singh to kill Amarjit Singh. Thereafter, Sarabjit along with his another friend shot dead Amarjit Singh on May 25.

Mandeep Kaur, Gurwinder Kaur and Lakhbir Singh have been arrested and ransom money of Rs 45,000 has also been recovered from them. Sarabjit Singh and his associate are still at large and raids are being conducted to nab them, said the Senior Superintendent of Police. Kiranjot, the wife of the deceased, had informed the police that two bikers had come to their place and said their friend was calling him. Amarjit followed them shortly. A few hours later, a vegetable vendor passing by the road spotted a body and told villagers about it.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at police station Sadar Banga.