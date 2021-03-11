Victim Ravi Gill’s wife firm on holding bhog outside Kapurthala police station tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

After being unable to hold the ‘antim ardas’ for her husband on April 27, wife of Ravi Gill, who was set on fire at the Kapurthala city police station on April 14, has now sought permission to hold his bhog ceremony at the same spot on Tuesday.

Ravi’s wife has sought permission for holding bhog from the SDM and the SSP in writing. The woman alleged that she waited for holding the event last time due to the police insistence, but was determined to do so now. Speaking to The Tribune, Ravi’s wife said, “My husband’s spirit haunts me. I have asked police officials to stay at my home just for a night and see for themselves. He won’t find peace until all the guilty are arrested.”

“On April 27, the SSP sahib called me and while addressing me as daughter asked me to hold on for four more days until the guilty are caught. He said the police was committed to provide me justice. I have waited for all these days, but not a single culprit has been caught,” she added.

“I will now hold my husband’s bhog ceremony at the police station on Tuesday and not move from there until the guilty are brought to book. This time I won’t change the bhog date,” she said.

Meanwhile, posters reading ‘Ravi Gill nu kad miluga insaaf’ (when will Ravi Gill get justice) have been displayed at various chowks and busy roads of the town by his family. These bear Ravi’s picture, along with that of his burnt body. A new poster for his upcoming bhog ceremony on Tuesday (May 3) has also been released by the family.

Ravi Gill, 26, was set on fire at the Kapurthala city police station on April 14 (as per the FIR), while he was trying to escape some people chasing him. Having suffered over 80 per cent burns, he died days later at a hospital in Amritsar. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children aged six months and two years old.

Ravi had complained and was seeking justice in a case accusing several people of driving his wife to prostitution.

After Ravi’s torching incident, 11 people were charged and named in the FIR registered under Sections 302, 307-B, 120 and 34 of the IPC at the Kapurthala city police station on the statement of his wife. Those named in the FIR, include Ranjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Soma, Manpreet, Raman, Narinder Singh Mansoo MC, Jassa, Jatinder Shera, Sukkha and Manoj Nahar. Of these, four people, including Manjit Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, alias Renu, Jatinder Shera and Sukha, have been arrested. Ravi’s wife is demanding immediate arrest of the rest of the accused.