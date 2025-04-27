Video claiming assault on Kashmiri student in Jalandhar turns out to be fake

A video that went viral on Saturday night, claiming that a Kashmiri student from Lyallpur Khalsa College had been assaulted while purchasing stationery, caused brief panic across the city. However, prompt action by the city police and college authorities quickly confirmed that the video was fake.

The student in question, Jazib Hameed, was found safe and unharmed in his hostel. Senior college officials and police personally met with him, and Jazib confirmed that no such incident had occurred.

In his presence, authorities verified that the video had no connection to him and was entirely fabricated.

Advertisement

Following the clarification, Lyallpur Khalsa College issued an official statement urging the public to act responsibly and refrain from sharing unverified and sensitive content that can disturb students and their families. The college emphasised that such fake videos not only cause unnecessary panic but also affect the mental well-being of those targeted.

Meanwhile, members of Dal Khalsa visited the campus to meet with the student and show their support. They called for stronger safeguards for Kashmiri students studying in the city and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for spreading fake information.

Advertisement

Police officials have launched an investigation to trace the source of the fake video and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for the misinformation.