Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 2

Days after a 28-year-old Kapurthala woman made a formal complaint to the Kapurthala police that she had been forced to sell drugs by a drug peddler and his two daughters, another video of a young Kapurthala girl weighing and selling chitta (heroin) at a counter has gone viral.

Both cases present a sordid picture of the extent of involvement of women in the drug trade in the district. The brother of the girl in the video has been arrested by the Kapurthala police.

In a new video, which surfaced yesterday, a young girl can be seen weighing a small pouch on an electric weighing scale and passing it to someone. The girl shockingly seems to be in her teens.

After the video went viral, the Kapurthala police traced the girl to Badshahpur village in Kapurthala. The girl’s brother, Gurjant Singh, was arrested, while the girl and her mother are still at large.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Gurjant, the girl (in the video) and her mother.

Bholath DSP Bharat Bhushan said: “A video surfaced yesterday in which a girl was seen weighing ‘chitta’ (heroin) on an electronic weighing scale and selling it to someone. After the video went viral, SSP Rajpal Sandhu asked us to trace the girl. The girl was identified to be from Badhashpur village and a case was found to be registered against her at the Bholath police station. The police carried out a raid at her home. During the raid, they recovered 10 grams of heroin from her brother, Gurjant Singh, and arrested him. The girl and her mother were not at home. The entire family was involved in the (drug) business.”

SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said: “The girl’s brother in the video was arrested yesterday. The girl

and her mother are still on the run. They will be arrested soon.”

Forced to sell heroin: Woman

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old woman from Kapurthala wrote to the SSP on August 18 stating that she was being forced to sell chitta (heroin) for the past four years. She was being threatened by a drug peddler and his two daughters who have been in the drug business since long. In her letter to the SSP, the woman named the drug peddler and his two daughters who had allegedly employed her to sell pouches of heroin to their clients. The woman alleged that if she refused to sell chitta, the trio threatened to kill her and her child. They also got her addicted to drugs.

The woman, who approached the Kapurthala City police station on Friday, was traced to Kartarpur today. While the Kapurthala city police said she had decided to withdraw her complaint, the woman denied the same.

Speaking to The Tribune, the woman alleged: “Cops threatened me to reach a compromise at the City police station and also clicked photographs. They shared the pictures with the person against whom I lodged the complaint. Fearing for my safety, I went to Kartarpur. I haven’t withdrawn my case or reached any compromise.”

Amandeep Nahar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kapurthala City police station, said: “The woman is being used as a pawn in someone’s dispute with the alleged drug peddler. We raided his home and found nothing. He does not sell drugs. I talked to her three hours ago and she has decided to withdraw the case. The woman said she struck a compromise with the alleged drug peddler.”

Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said: “The woman is being dragged into a dispute and is being driven to make allegations. We are still looking into her complaint.”

Suspect, her mother missing

Bholath DSP Bharat Bhushan said: "A video surfaced on Friday in which a girl was seen weighing 'chitta' (heroin) on an electronic weighing scale and selling it to someone. After the video went viral, SSP Rajpal Sandhu asked us to trace the girl. The girl was identified to be from Badhashpur village and a case was found to be registered against her at the Bholath police station. The police carried out a raid at her home. During the raid, they recovered 10 grams of heroin from her brother, Gurjant Singh, and arrested him. The girl and her mother were not at home. The entire family was involved in the (drug) business."

