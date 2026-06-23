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Home / Jalandhar / Vigilance arrests food inspector, junior auditor for taking bribe

Vigilance arrests food inspector, junior auditor for taking bribe

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:21 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended a Food and Civil Supplies Department inspector and a junior auditor in a corruption case. Inspector Rajneesh Rampal, posted at Bhogpur, and junior auditor Manav Bhanot have been arrested on the charge of demanding and accepting bribe.

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Bureau officials said the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Cheema Mandi, Sunam. The complaint was lodged on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Line.

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An official said it was found that accused Rampal had received Rs 50,000 from the complainant for fudging records regarding the allotment of paddy for milling purposes.

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He subsequently received a second instalment of Rs 20,000 as illegal gratification for himself and on behalf of Gurvinder Singh, AFSO, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Bhogpur.

The officials added that Bhanot had received Rs 50,000 from the complainant as illegal gratification for himself and on behalf of Narinder Singh, District Controller, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jalandhar. The role of other suspected officers would also be examined during the course of investigation.

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