Vigilance Awareness Week: RCF staff take integrity pledge

Phagwara, October 30
Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 commenced today at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, with a resolve to spread awareness against corruption. As per the instructions from Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, all the officers and employees of RCF took the “Integrity Pledge” with the theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation.”
In a function held at the conference hall of RCF, the observance of week begin with taking integrity pledge by all officers. A Vigilance Bulletin, consistent with the theme of the Vigilance Awareness Week, was released on the occasion by Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, RCF and RK Verma, Chief Vigilance Officer of RCF. Vinod Bazad, deputy CVO of RCF gave a presentation on PIDPI complaint (Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers) and preventive vigilance measures.
