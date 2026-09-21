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Home / Jalandhar / Vigilance Bureau arrested 1,146 in 1,107 corruption cases since March 2022

Vigilance Bureau arrested 1,146 in 1,107 corruption cases since March 2022

Action under the Punjab Government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:48 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered 1,107 corruption cases and arrested 1,146 accused between March 16, 2022, and August 31, 2026, as part of the Punjab Government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Director General of Police (Vigilance) Sharad Satya Chauhan told The Tribune on Sunday that the bureau had intensified its crackdown on corruption and was actively pursuing cases against officials and others allegedly involved in corrupt practices. He said 301 vigilance inquiries were initiated during the period, while courts convicted 248 accused in 154 corruption cases.

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Of the total arrests, 638 accused were apprehended in 529 trap cases. Another 492 accused were arrested in 546 criminal cases, while 16 persons were arrested in 32 disproportionate assets cases.

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The bureau also initiated 118 vigilance inquiries into disproportionate assets cases, while 183 inquiries were launched in other corruption-related matters between March 16, 2022, and August 31, 2026.

According to figures released by the Vigilance Bureau, the data reflects the enforcement action taken in corruption-related cases during the period. The bureau said its anti-corruption drive would continue and strict action would be taken against those found violating the law.

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