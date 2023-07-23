Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 22

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a Junior Assistant posted at the Mahilpur Nagar Panchayat, Hoshiarpur district, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 24,000. The official, identified as Sheeshpal, has been arrested on a complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Una (HP).

Divulging details here today, an official spokesperson for the VB said Ravinder had filed a complaint on the Anti-Corruption Action Line on July 14 stating that he was posted as a Section Officer at the Mahilpur Nagar Panchayat from 2011 to 2016. He was dismissed from service on December 28, 2021 after he was found guilty in a case registered against him under Sections 306 and 506 of the IPC at the Mahilpur police station.

As per the complainant, Ravinder submitted applications in the office of the Executive Officer (EO) to release his Provident Fund (PF) amounting to Rs 3,40,116. He also sent messages on the EO’s WhatsApp number. The suspect demanded a bribe from him on June 22 to get the PF amount released. The complainant transferred a sum of Rs 24,000 in the official’s bank account.

After preliminary investigation, the VB today arrested the official, Sheeshpal. They registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range, today.

