Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

Looking back 2023: Education

ED officials take AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra for medical examination in Jalandhar. File photos



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 22

The year 2023 would be remembered for a more active period of the investigation agencies that include the Punjab Government’s Vigilance Bureau (VB) and Centre’s Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Jang-e-Azadi Memorial near Kartarpur remained mired in political controversy. File photos

While cops, patwaris and junior engineers of various departments and deed writers were arrested by the VB every now and then, action was also taken against more bigwigs, including former minister and two-time ex-Hoshiarpur MLA Sunder Sham Arora, in an industrial plot transfer case and Rs 50 lakh bribe to an Assistant Inspector General of Police. Arora, however, got bail in April.

BK Virdi, Joint Director, GST, was also booked by the VB in an alleged disproportionate assets case, but he remains absconding ever since. The VB had lodged a corruption case against him in May this year.

Another big action of the VB in Jalandhar includes arrest of eight more accused in the Rs 68 crore Hoshiarpur land scam. The VB tightened the noose around PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma, who as the SDM of Hoshiarpur, had given wrong and excess compensation in a land acquisition.

The VB’s fresh inquiry revealed that Sharma had also connived with some people and had got kickbacks in accounts of his father and father-in-law.

The VB’s action on the issue of alleged financial irregularities in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial near Kartarpur remained mired in political controversy. An Editor of a prominent media house, an IAS officer, a journalist and PWD officials were questioned regarding the alleged financial irregularities. All Opposition parties, including the Congress, SAD and the BJP, had come together in Jalandhar on the issue and shown solidarity with the media house terming it be a political gimmick.

This year, ED’s biggest action was issuing summon to former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi in an alleged case of violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act involving his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. He had appeared at the ED office in Jalandhar on April 13.

The VB had also arrested AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra after he did not appear at the VB office despite summoning him. The MLA remained in the ED custody in Jalandhar for almost a week.

