Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, May 13

As part of its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harbhajan Lal, posted at the Phillaur police station in Jalandhar district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state Vigilance Bureau said the cop had been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shindu, a resident of Nangal village, in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district.

He said the complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau and alleged that the ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for discharging his son during an inquiry pertaining to a police case registered against him. A deal was struck at Rs 50,000 and the suspect has already taken Rs 10,000 in this regard.

The spokesperson said after preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap following which the ASI was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the suspect at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar Range. The suspect would be produced in the court tomorrow. Further investigations were on in the case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau