Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 40K bribe

Hoshiarpur, October 11

During its ongoing crusade against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Inspector Kewal Krishan, posted at the Talwara police station, Hoshiarpur district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state VB said the police official had been arrested on a complaint lodged by Jagpal Singh, a resident of Ram Nangal village, Mukerian Tehsil.

The spokesperson said the complainant approached the VB alleging that the police official was demanding Rs 40,000 to help him in a cross-case registered at the police station regarding a quarrel with his brother.

The spokesperson said unwilling to succumb to the corrupt practice, the complainant decided to approach the VB office. Following a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and nabbed the cop red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered against the police official under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Jalandhar. The suspect will be presented before the court. Further investigations were on into the case.

