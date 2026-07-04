Vigilance Bureau nabs Education Dept official for demanding bribe in psychometric testing contract

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Paramjit Singh, a science master-cum-legal advisor at Government Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala, for allegedly demanding a bribe to allot a psychometric testing contract to Satinder Bir Singh’s firm, Euries Enterprise.

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Disclosing this on Friday, an official spokesperson of the VB said the accused was arrested following a complaint filed by Satinder Bir Singh, a retired District Education Officer, on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line portal.

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During verification of the complaint, the VB found that after his retirement, the complainant had established Euries Enterprise in Amritsar to conduct psychometric tests for school students. He had submitted his firm’s proposal to the District Education Officer (Secondary), Kapurthala, seeking approval to conduct psychometric testing of 187 girl students studying in 14 government schools under the Bholath block during the 2025-26 academic session.

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According to the spokesperson, Paramjit Singh, who was posted in the office of the District Education Officer (Secondary), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 200 per student, which was later reduced to Rs 150 per student, purportedly on behalf of the District Education Officer.

The spokesperson said the government pays Rs 700 per girl student to the agency for conducting the psychometric tests. Audio recordings submitted by the complainant allegedly substantiated the bribery allegations during the verification process.

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Based on the findings, the VB registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Jalandhar.

The spokesperson added that the role of any other officials or employees involved in the matter would be examined during the course of the investigation.