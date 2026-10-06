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Home / Jalandhar / Vigilance Bureau nabs sub-divisional engineer for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Kapurthala

Vigilance Bureau nabs sub-divisional engineer for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Kapurthala

Water Supply and Sanitation Department official allegedly demanded Rs 1.25 lakh to stop complainant’s transfer

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:18 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has apprehended Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) Agamjot Singh, posted with the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Kapurthala, red-handed while accepting a first instalment of Rs 30,000 as bribe out of the total bribe demand of Rs 1,25,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a Sub-Divisional Clerk posted with the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Sub-Division No. 2, Kapurthala.

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He informed that the complainant was transferred by accused Agamjot, SDE, to the Water Supply Scheme at village Chakkoki, Kapurthala district, on October 5. As the place of posting was situated at a considerable distance from his residence, he verbally requested accused Agamjot to cancel or stop his transfer.

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Thereafter, Amarinder Singh, Fitter Helper and colleague of the complainant, informed him that Agamjot had demanded illegal gratification for stopping the transfer. Subsequently, Amarinder contacted Agamjot over the phone, who demanded Rs 1,25,000, to be paid in instalments. The conversation regarding the demand for illegal gratification was recorded by Amarinder on his mobile phone, he added.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range, Jalandhar. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which accused SDE Agamjot was arrested red-handed while accepting the first instalment of the bribe, amounting to Rs 30,000, from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The tainted currency of Rs 30,000 was recovered.

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In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB Police Station, Range Jalandhar. Further investigation into the case is under progress.

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