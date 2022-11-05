Vigilance Bureau organises seminar on anti-corruption

Hoshiarpur, November 4
The Hoshiarpur unit of the Vigilance Bureau, organised a seminar at SD Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir School, Talwara, under the leadership of DSP Vigilance Unit Hoshiarpur Manish Kumar today. About 400 students participated in the seminar.
Writing, painting and speech contests were organised. In his address, DSP (Vigilance) Manish Kumar said, “If any government official is found misusing his powers, then one must inform the Vigilance Department about it .”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...