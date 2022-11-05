Vigilance Bureau organises seminar on anti-corruption

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 4

The Hoshiarpur unit of the Vigilance Bureau, organised a seminar at SD Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir School, Talwara, under the leadership of DSP Vigilance Unit Hoshiarpur Manish Kumar today. About 400 students participated in the seminar.

Writing, painting and speech contests were organised. In his address, DSP (Vigilance) Manish Kumar said, “If any government official is found misusing his powers, then one must inform the Vigilance Department about it .”