Vikrant Massey inspires students at Phagwara varsity

One of the most versatile and renowned actors of Indian cinema, Vikrant Massey, stepped into Lovely Professional University (LPU) for the “Voices of Bharat” event, captivating thousands of students and faculty with his grounded charm, inspiring journey and heartfelt reflections.

Vikrant shared his admiration for the LPU and the deep personal connection he holds with the university stating, “I’ve always felt connected to the LPU as my close relatives have studied and are currently studying here. I’ve seen this campus virtually so many times and was always amazed by how massive and green it looked. I used to wonder what it would be like to experience it in person and today, I finally did,” he said, adding, “It’s incredible that India is home to such a university, and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to meet the brightest minds of our country.”

Massey reflected on his early start in acting at the age of 16, with a decade-long career in television before transitioning to films. More than just sharing his professional milestones, Vikrant emphasised the importance of holistic development. The event was graced by LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, along with Dr Col Rashmi Mittal, Pro Chancellor of LPU.

Vikrant also gave the audience a glimpse of his upcoming film Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan.