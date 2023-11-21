Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to promote welfare schemes

Jalandhar, November 20
To ensure that the benefit of the government schemes percolates to the people at the ground level, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is set to start from November 22.
Senior IRS officer Bharat Prakash recently held a meeting in this regard with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Varinder Pal S Bajwa and officials of other departments at the Circuit House.
Prakash said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was an outreach campaign to cover 100 per cent beneficiaries of several schemes of the Central Government.
He said this was the largest-ever endeavour to reach all gram panchayats of the country. He said specially designed information, education and communication (IEC) vans equipped with sound system and digital LED screen would cover the rural and urban areas to disseminate information about schemes in every corner of the district.
