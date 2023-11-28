Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 27

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van carrying information material on various Central Government schemes was flagged off by Additional Deputy Commissioner Balraj Singh from the BDPO-1 office today.

Field publicity officer of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rajesh Bali, DDPO Bhupinder Singh Multani and BDPO Sukhwinder Singh were also present on the occasion.

The van with information material like pamphlets and booklets on various Central Government schemes will be available for public awareness in rural areas of the district. The motive is to provide benefits to all those who are eligible under the schemes.

The van is also equipped with a sound system and digital LED screen to showcase videos of the Prime Minister’s address, videos of beneficiaries and some other awareness movies.

ADC Balraj Singh said that at some places, benefits to the yet to be enrolled beneficiaries would also be provided on the spot. Presentation of fertiliser spray by drones, organised by National Fertiliser Limited, will also be showcased at the villages. Today, Adamwal and Ajowal villages will be covered.

