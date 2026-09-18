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Home / Jalandhar / Village Defence Committees formed in Jalandhar day before BJP's Nasha Mukt Yatras

Village Defence Committees formed in Jalandhar day before BJP's Nasha Mukt Yatras

CP says 150 drug peddlers arrested in 16 days

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:09 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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DC Varjeet Walia (R ) Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh ( C ) during a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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Just a day ahead of the launch of BJP's four 'Nasha Mukt Yatras' across the state, Jalandhar DC Varjeet Walia and Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh announced the appointment of Village Defence Committees and Ward Defence Committees for the last leg of the government's Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

New teams for the four urban Assembly segments of Jalandhar -- Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar West and Jalandhar North -- were announced. Along with the DC and CP, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Doaba coordinator of the Nasha Mukti Morcha Atin Agnihotri and AAP halqa in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara addressed a gathering and called upon the committee members to remain actively engaged with residents in their villages and wards.

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The meeting focused on strengthening the grassroots participation and intensifying efforts to curb the drug menace across the district. They further said in the last phase, the teams of Nasha Mukti Morcha would visit every village and ward to interact with residents, spread awareness and discuss progress in the fight against drugs. The meeting highlighted the role of local defence committees in maintaining public awareness, encouraging the youth towards positive activities and supporting the broader efforts against drug abuse.

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Interacting with the media, the DC said the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach to tackle drug abuse, combining enforcement with preventive and rehabilitative measures. He said efforts were being made to engage youngsters in sports and other productive activities, with the construction of sports stadiums in villages and the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan initiative playing an important role in encouraging youth participation in sports. At the same time, concerted efforts were being undertaken to facilitate treatment and rehabilitation for people affected by drug abuse.

CP Satinder Singh said the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police had registered 127 FIRs and arrested 150 alleged drug peddlers in 16 days. He said more than 1,500 drug accused had been arrested this year. He said sustained police action was aimed at disrupting the supply chain and taking action against those involved in drug trafficking.

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