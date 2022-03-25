Villager booked for mining sand

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of illegal sand mining. Investigating officer (IO) Ram Krishan said the accused has been identified as Shaukat Ali, a resident of Khiva village in Nakodar. The IO said the accused was carrying sand after stealing it from the Sutlej near Bahmannia village and was intercepted at a naka and managed to flee. The IO said a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Sections 379 (Theft) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his tractor-trolley has been impounded. OC

Man booked for kidnapping girl

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of kidnapping a girl and confining her. Narinder Kaur, a resident of Tahli village, complained to the police that her daughter went with a school bag to the house of her friend from where an unidentified person kidnapped and confined her somewhere. Investigating officer Daljit Singh said a case under Section 346 (Wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Thieves’ gang member held

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested another member of the thieves’ gang which was busted in the month of January. Investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Sarabjit, a resident of Yako Pur village.The IO said a case under Sections 379 (Theft) 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against the accused. Three members of the gang were arrested earlier. OC

3 booked for seeking dowry

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a newly married woman Pooja, a resident of Professor Colony, the police have registered a case under Sections 498A/406 IPC against her husband Mohit, his father Shiv Kumar and mother Shashi Bala, all residents of Nakodar on the charges of torturing the complainant physically and mentally to fulfill their demands to bring more dowry. The victim was married on January 21 this year but was being beaten up mercilessly to bring more dowry. No arrest has been made so for. OC

Selection trials on March 27

Hoshiarpur: The selection for U-16 and U-19 girls for Trident RCC Centre run by Punjab Cricket Association will be held on March 27 at 9 am at the Ground of Local District Cricket Association at Railway Mandi. To get further information regarding this, District Women’s Cricket Coach Davinder Kaur can be contacted on her mobile number 90417-91397 and District Cricket Association Secretary Dr. Raman Ghai on his mobile no 94170-21139.