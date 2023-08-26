Villager booked for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a villager on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. The suspect was identified as Akbar Hussain of Rame Wal village. Mohan Singh complained to the police that the suspect stole his two-wheeler parked at the village gurdwara on August 21. A case was registered against the suspect. OC
Woman held for snatching bangle
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a woman and booked two others on the charge of snatching a woman’s bangle. Baljit Singh, SHO, said the arrested suspect was identified as Karnail Kaur, alias Rani, of Gillan Kheri village. Krishna Garg of Rajasthan complained to the police that she came to pay obeisance at Dera Murad Shah on August 24 when the suspect stole gold bangle from her arm and fled. A case was registered against the suspect and her two accomplices Piaro and Deepo. OC
2 arrested with 14.5-kg poppy husk
Phagwara: The Government Railway Police arrested Vikki and Prem of Mullapur and recovered 14.5 kg of poppy husk from them on Thursday night. A case was registered against suspects.
