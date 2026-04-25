Villager charged with stalking, outraging woman’s modesty

The police have booked one person on the charges of outraging woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep Singh said the accused was identified as, Janak Raj alias Baba, a resident of Bundala village near Nurmahal in Jalandhar district.

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The victim complained to the police that the accused stalked her for some time and sexually harassed and threatened her. The IO said a case under Sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 78(2) (stalking), 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused in this connection.

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