Villager held for abetting suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of abetting suicide. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwindar alias Bawa, a resident of Kandola Khurd village. Lucki, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused (grandfather of the complainant) was harassing his mother Manjit Kaur who consumed some poisonous substance and ended her life. The IO said a case under Section 306 (abetting suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. OC

3 booked for kidnapping bid

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked three persons on the charge of attempting to kidnap a five-year-old child. The police

said the suspects had been identified as Tirath, a resident of Sihariwal village falling under the jurisdiction of the Nakodar Sadar police station, and his two unidentified associates. A case under Sections 363 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects.

Duo booked for assault

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a father-son duo on the charge of assaulting a person. The police said the suspects had been identified as Viki, a resident of Saidpur Jhirri village and his son Sahil. Vijay Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that Sahil attacked and injured him at the behest of his father. A case under Sections 324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO in police net after 5 years

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past five years. The police said the accused had been identified as Rajwindar Singh, alias Manga, a resident of Mallian Kalan village. He was wanted in a drug peddling case and was declared a PO on January 9, 2018. In another case the police arrested PO Birbal Singh, a resident of Khiwa village, who was wanted in an assault case. OC