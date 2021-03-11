Villager held for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested Jaswindar Singh, a resident of Warra Kali Ren, for illegal sand mining. Nakodar and Shahkot Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Officer Manjit Singh complained to the police that the accused was indulging in theft and the illegal quarrying of sand in the area and was caught without any documents. Investigating Officer Major Singh said a case under Section 379 of the IPC and the Punjab Mining and Minerals Act had been registered against the accused. His tractor trailer loaded with sand has been impounded. OC

One booked for ‘sexual assault’

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked a villager on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. The Investigating Officer (IO) Sawindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Sukhwindar Singh, a resident of Jalalpur village. The IO said the victim complained to the police that the accused barged into her house on August 17 evening in an inebriated condition and molested her. On hearing her cries for help, she said, her family members reached to rescue her, However, the accused fled the spot. The IO said a case under Section 354-A of the IPC has been registered against the accused. No arrest had been made and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused, he added.

#Nakodar