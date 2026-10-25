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Home / Jalandhar / Villager held for raping girl

Villager held for raping girl

Briefs

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:43 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of raping a girl. Investigating officer (IO) Parjindar Kaur said the accused was identified as Jasveer Singh, alias Shiri, a resident of Thammuwal village. A social activist of the same village complained to the police that the accused forcibly raped a girl of Thammuwal village. The IO said a case under Section 64(1, 2) (rape) of the BNS was registered against the accused

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2 farmers booked for burning stubble

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Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked two farmers for burning paddy stubble in fields. Investigating Officer (IO) Tirath Ram said the accused were identified as Indarjit Singh, and his brother Amarjit Singh, both residents of Khosa village. The IO said nodal officer panchayat secretary and area patwari had sent their reports against the accused. He said a case under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS was registered against the accused

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One arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Parwindar Singh said 23 intoxicating tablets (loose) were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Balwindar Singh, alias Bhagi, a resident of Rampur village. The IO said a case was registered under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act against the accused.

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