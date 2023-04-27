Villager held for theft, conspiracy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

The Lohian Khas police arrested a Ferozepur villager on the charges of theft, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence of offence.

Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said the accused had been identified as Angrej Singh, a resident of Kussu Wala village under the Makhu police station in Ferozepur, his brother Angrej Singh and scrap dealer Gurindar Singh, a resident of Nihal Singh Wala town in Moga.

Resham Singh, a resident of Lalu Wala village under the Makhu police station, complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice stole his Tata bus (PB-29-K-9666) parked at Giddar Pindi toll plaza on November 28 and sold it to a scrap dealer.

The IO said a case under Sections 379, 201 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the accused.