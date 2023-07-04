Villager held on theft charge

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of stealing water taps from shops. Investigating Officer (IO) Balkar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kulwant Ram, alias Kaka, a resident of Haji Pur village. Madan Lal, a resident of Model Town, Shahkot, complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice, Amana, stole water taps and other fittings from his under-construction shops on the Malsian Road on July 1. The IO said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and his accomplice. OC

Bilga youth goes missing

Nurmahal: A 30-year-old youth, a resident of Bilga village, has been missing for the past 17 days. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Patti Bhoja, complained to the police that his son Navjit Singh went outside the house on May 16, but did not return. Investigating officer Nachatar Singh said a missing report had been lodged. OC

Two booked for stealing car

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified persons on the charge of stealing a car. Amandeep Kumar, a resident of Bajrawar village falling under the Chabe Wal police station, Hoshiarpur, complained to the police that he was returning home from Nakodar on July 1. When he reached Sarihn village, his colleague started vomiting. They stopped for a while keeping the engine of his vehicle on. In the meantime, two unidentified persons reached there and fled with his car. Investigating Officer Lovleen Kumar said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

PO lands in police net

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past few months. Investigating Officer Sarwann Singh said the accused had been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Burre Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. The accused is wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2022. He was declared a PO on January 9 this year. OC

Migrant dies of snake bite

Shahkot: A migrant worker died after being bitten by a snake on Sunday. Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Preet Kaur said the deceased had been identified as Rajat Kumar, a native of Bihar. The SHO said the police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination.