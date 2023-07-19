Villager steals fertiliser, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of stealing fertiliser from a farmer’s well. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect had been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Chak Khurd village. Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village, complained to the police that the suspect stole two bags of fertiliser from his well on July 12. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. OC

Man consumes poison, dies

Phagwara: A man died by suicide here on Sunday. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the deceased had been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Mehat Pur town. Manvir Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was under depression. He ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. The investigating officer said a case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

#Nakodar #Phagwara