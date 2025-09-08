Villagers, Army monitor Sutlej bundh

Satnam Singh, former Sarpanch of Tajowal village in Nawanshahr, along with villagers, has been tirelessly guarding the bundh day and night to protect their fields from potential flooding.

Advertisement

“Asi poori taqat laga ditti hai, partmatka agge ardaas kr rahe haan (We are constantly praying and haven’t moved from here even for a minute. We’re putting in our full strength,)” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh today visited the Sutlej embankment at Burj Tahil Das to review its current condition and oversee the ongoing strengthening work. He confirmed that the situation is under control and reinforcement activities are continuing on a war footing, with the active participation of local residents.

Advertisement

Providing an update on the status of the embankment, the DC said while the water level in the Sutlej continues to fluctuate, there is no immediate threat and the overall situation remains stable. He acknowledged a minor issue that arose recently due to the persistent rainfall and upstream water flow but emphasised that it was swiftly managed by the district administration and Army personnel, with the strong support from local villagers.

Speaking with residents at the site, the DC expressed appreciation for their cooperation and assured them that the administration is committed to strengthening the embankment wherever required. He praised the collective efforts being made across the district, stating that community involvement is playing a vital role in maintaining stability.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the similar ongoing embankment work at Bela Tajowal, Dhaingarhpur, Tajewal-Mandhala, Talwandi Shibu, and Pandrawal, where residents are working closely with the administration and Army teams. The DC further said essential supplies such as diesel for tractors and JCB machines, as well as tarpaulins and other materials, are being provided as needed to ensure uninterrupted progress.

The DC urged citizens to remain alert to misinformation and rely on official updates from the administration. He confirmed that senior officials have been deployed at key sites to monitor the situation and oversee operations in real-time.