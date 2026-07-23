Villagers, BKU (Doaba) stage protest against hot mix plant near Atti village in Jalandhar

Villagers of Atti, along with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), on Thursday staged a protest outside a hot mix plant located on the road leading to the village fields, demanding its immediate closure over alleged violations of statutory approvals. The protesters claimed that a letter issued by the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) on June 25 had clearly directed the company to halt construction, and refrain from operating the plant until all mandatory approvals for the site were obtained.

Advertisement

According to the letter, while an application had been submitted through the Invest Punjab portal, the supporting documents required for approval were incomplete.

Advertisement

The communication further stated that despite repeated complaints, the plant had not been shut down, and it had been directed that it should not be operated in the larger public interest until complete permissions were granted.

Advertisement

BKU (Doaba) leader Tarsem Singh Dhillon alleged that despite the JDA’s directions, not only was construction completed, but the hot mix plant had continued to operate for a considerable period.

He said villagers had been opposing the project continuously for the past three years.

Advertisement

The protesters also recalled that, about a year ago, the village panchayat had closed the access road leading to the fields, but the matter reached court, following which the road was reopened. They alleged that heavy movement of vehicles associated with the plant had since caused significant damage to the road. Villagers questioned how the unit had continued to function without obtaining mandatory clearances, including the Change of Land Use (CLU) approval, and sought to know under whose patronage the plant had been allowed to operate.

They further alleged that despite approaching the police with copies of the official letter, no effective action had been taken. Warning of stronger action, the protesters announced that they would lock the factory premises. As a symbolic gesture, they placed a lock on the entrance of the plant during the protest. Later, Station House Officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh reached the spot and instructed the factory staff present not to operate the plant. He also directed the plant authorities concerned to ensure that the vehicles parked inside the premises remained there until further orders. Following the police intervention and assurance, the protesters called off the dharna.