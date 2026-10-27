Villagers burn AAP’s ‘broom’ symbol, demand justice for drug-activist Jhota

Following a call by the Insaaf Action Committee— formed to seek justice for the murder of late Parvinder Singh Jhota, a prominent anti-drug crusader, who was recently murdered—intense protests were held in the villages of Mandiala, Raipur Gujran, Beetlan, Mehatpur, Kuddowal and Dyalpur.

During these demonstrations, enraged villagers, youth and justice-seeking citizens raised strong slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and expressed their anger by burning the party’s election symbol, the “broom”.

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Tarsem Peter, state president of the Pendu Mazdoor Union (Rural Workers’’ Union); Rajinder Singh and Resham Singh, district leaders of the Kirti Kisan Union; former Sarpanch Bachan Singh; Sukhdev Singh Sukkha; Bakhsho Rani Mandiala; Rajwinder Kaur; Kashmir Mundiala; Ratan Singh; Sunny; Gurpreet Singh Bunty; Balwinder Singh; Balwant Singh; and student leaders Tamanna and Komal—while addressing gatherings—stated that Parvinder Singh Jhota had been working tirelessly, day and night, without any regard for his own life, to rescue the youth of Punjab from the quagmire of drug abuse.

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He had publicly exposed the nefarious nexus between drug traffickers and medical stores that were illegally selling intoxicating substances.

They said, however, the Punjab government has failed to rein in the nexus between drug traffickers, politicians and the police over the last four and a half years.

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They said the current government and administration have proven completely incapable of providing protection to those fighting against drugs—a failure that cost Parvinder Singh Jhota his life.

Protesters alleged that before coming to power, the AAP government had made grand promises to make Punjab drug-free; yet, the ground reality today is that drug traffickers have become so emboldened that they are openly murdering those who dare to raise their voices against the drug menace. Women gathered at an anti-drug assembly stated that the very administrative apparatus—which had promised to “sweep away” (using the “broom” symbol) the drug menace from Punjab—has failed to curb drug traffickers.

The leaders demanded that all those truly responsible for the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, including the influential figures behind the conspiracy, must be identified and handed the severest possible punishment without delay. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister of Punjab and the Director General of Police (DGP).

Akali leaders slam AAP govt over drug menace

Activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De staged a protest at Sugar Mill Chowk in Phagwara on Sunday by burning a broom (jhaaru), the election symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to express their resentment over the killing of an anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota.

The demonstration was organised in response to a call by the action committee and was led by Dr Harjinder Singh Jakhu, Doaba in-charge of Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar and Ranjit Singh Fateh, president of the Phagwara block of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Harjinder Singh Jakhu accused the AAP-led Punjab government of failing to curb the drug menace in the state. He claimed that drug-related problems had increased manifold since the party came to power and held the state government politically responsible for the circumstances surrounding the killing of Parminder Singh Jhota.

Jakhu further alleged that drug supplies had reached households across Punjab under the present government’s tenure and accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil its commitment to eliminate drugs from the state. The protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and expressed their anger over what they described as its failure to effectively tackle drug trafficking and protect those opposing the drug menace.

The demonstration concluded peacefully at around 12.30 pm, with the activists dispersing without any reported untoward incident.