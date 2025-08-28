Even though the flood situation remains under control this year in the Lohian block of Shahkot subdivision, the wounds of the devastating floods of 2019 and 2023 are still fresh among residents of low-lying villages such as Dhakka Basti and Gatta Mundi Kasu. Many families in these areas are still grappling with the aftermath, with some homes yet to be rebuilt.

In Gatta Mundi Kasu, where the danger of flooding remains a threat, villagers are working round the clock to reinforce advanced bandh (embankments). Community members, driven by fear and past trauma, are placing sandbags and taking all possible precautions to prevent another disaster.

Sohan Lal, a government schoolteacher from Mandala, has also been delivering sandbags to the site. "I cannot forget those horrifying days when floods devastated our region," he said. "This time, we are putting in our best efforts to protect the area. I also hope more youngsters come forward and contribute."

Daler Singh, a local farmer from Gatta Mundi Kasu, recalled the destruction of his fields during the last two floods. "We are praying to the Almighty that such a tragedy does not strike again," he said.

Dr Bhupinder Singh, a physical education teacher and resident of Gatta Mundi Kasu, has already sent his family to a safer location. "Most families have shifted women and children to higher ground. These are tense times, and the next few days will be crucial," he said.

While there is currently no flood-like situation in the area, the memories of past disasters continue to drive precautionary efforts, with community members united in their resolve to protect their homes and land.