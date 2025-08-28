DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Villagers in Jalandhar's Shahkot area stand guard, work tirelessly to protect embankments from flood threat 

Villagers in Jalandhar's Shahkot area stand guard, work tirelessly to protect embankments from flood threat 

Community members, driven by fear and past trauma, are placing sandbags and taking all possible precautions to prevent another disaster
article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:22 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers strengthen an embankment in Jalandhar district.
Advertisement

Even though the flood situation remains under control this year in the Lohian block of Shahkot subdivision, the wounds of the devastating floods of 2019 and 2023 are still fresh among residents of low-lying villages such as Dhakka Basti and Gatta Mundi Kasu. Many families in these areas are still grappling with the aftermath, with some homes yet to be rebuilt.

Advertisement

In Gatta Mundi Kasu, where the danger of flooding remains a threat, villagers are working round the clock to reinforce advanced bandh (embankments). Community members, driven by fear and past trauma, are placing sandbags and taking all possible precautions to prevent another disaster.

Advertisement

Sohan Lal, a government schoolteacher from Mandala, has also been delivering sandbags to the site. "I cannot forget those horrifying days when floods devastated our region," he said. "This time, we are putting in our best efforts to protect the area. I also hope more youngsters come forward and contribute."

Daler Singh, a local farmer from Gatta Mundi Kasu, recalled the destruction of his fields during the last two floods. "We are praying to the Almighty that such a tragedy does not strike again," he said.

Advertisement

Dr Bhupinder Singh, a physical education teacher and resident of Gatta Mundi Kasu, has already sent his family to a safer location. "Most families have shifted women and children to higher ground. These are tense times, and the next few days will be crucial," he said.

While there is currently no flood-like situation in the area, the memories of past disasters continue to drive precautionary efforts, with community members united in their resolve to protect their homes and land.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts