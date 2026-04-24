Villagers lock liquor shop near school at Kalewal Beet in Hoshiarpur

Residents of village Kalewal Beet locked a newly opened liquor shop and raised slogans against the government. The protest was led by five panchayat members along with villagers. A large number of women also participated in the demonstration.

Advertisement

The villagers said the liquor shop is located close to a school and the ancient Mata Mansa Devi temple, making its presence inappropriate. They demanded that the administration should shut down the shop within 24 hours, warning of an agitation, if their demand is not met.

Advertisement

On April 21, another liquor shop operating since long was shut down following strong opposition from a Khuralgarh Sahib religious committee. Subsequently, on April 6, the shop was reopened outside Kalewal Beet, but villagers again forced to lock it.

Advertisement

Several villagers, including Manoj Rana (Panch), Kulwant Singh (Panch), Sandeep Rana, Manohar Lal (Numberdar), Bhupinder Singh (Panch), Manjinder Kaur, Jasvir Kaur, Jarnail Singh, Lakhveer Lakhha, Keshi, Balvir Singh, Rajinder Puri, Alok Rana, Omkar Singh, Nazar Singh, Rakesh Bali, Rajat Bali, Rohit Rana, Lucky Rana, Ajju Rana, Manat Rana and Akshay Rana were present in the protest.

Village Sarpanch Praveen Kumari visited the spot but left without joining the protest. When contacted by mediapersons, she said she supported the closure of the liquor shop but disagreed with the method adopted by some villagers. She added that she had earlier asked residents to hold a village meeting and submit an application.